Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Innate Pharma SA (OtherIPHYF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals on June 24 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $56.44 average price target.

Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF)

In a report issued on June 25, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Innate Pharma SA, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 46.4% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Argenx Se, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma SA is a Hold with an average price target of $8.99.

