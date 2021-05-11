Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $26.25 average price target, which is a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $201.68, close to its 52-week high of $213.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $177.00, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $206.00 price target.

