Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and Epizyme (EPZM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and Epizyme (EPZM).

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.53, close to its 52-week low of $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, a 258.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Epizyme (EPZM)

Epizyme received a Hold rating and a $16.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.86.

