Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Optinose (OPTN), Addus Homecare (ADUS) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Optinose (OPTN), Addus Homecare (ADUS) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX).

Optinose (OPTN)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Optinose today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.22, close to its 52-week low of $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.5% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Optinose is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00, which is a 315.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released today, Matthew Borsch from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini reiterated a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 160.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

