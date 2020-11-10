Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Omeros (OMER) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Omeros (OMER) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Omeros. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.98, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, which is an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

UBS analyst Michael Leuchten maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $335.20.

Leuchten has an average return of 5.8% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #4377 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $408.66, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF395.00 price target.

