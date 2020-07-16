Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Novavax (NVAX), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL).

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.15, close to its 52-week high of $114.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $101.20 average price target, which is a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.37, close to its 52-week high of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.