Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $136.50 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.50, a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

