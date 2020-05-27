Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Neovasc (NVCN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neovasc (NVCN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX).

Neovasc (NVCN)

In a report released today, Cosme Ordonez from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ordonez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Ordonez covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as PDS Biotechnology, Cardiff Oncology, and Genprex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neovasc with a $4.00 average price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals to Hold, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Menlo Therapeutics, and BioDelivery.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.55, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

