Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH).

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Neon Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neon Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22, close to its 52-week high of $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.60, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.