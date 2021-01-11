Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) and NovoCure (NVCR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) and NovoCure (NVCR).

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, representing an 82.0% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.38, close to its 52-week high of $179.62.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 61.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $163.33 average price target.

