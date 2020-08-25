Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Momenta Pharma (MNTA) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Momenta Pharma (MNTA) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX).

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao downgraded Momenta Pharma to Hold today and set a price target of $52.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.15, close to its 52-week high of $52.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Momenta Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.19, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.54, close to its 52-week high of $74.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turning Point Therapeutics with a $85.00 average price target, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

