Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Mesoblast (MESO) and Chemed (CHE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Mesoblast (MESO) and Chemed (CHE).
Mesoblast (MESO)
RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Mesoblast on November 20 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.81.
According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Akebia Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.40.
Chemed (CHE)
RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Chemed on November 22 and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $477.14.
According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 67.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chemed with a $567.50 average price target.
