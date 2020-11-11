Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Verastem (VSTM) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Verastem (VSTM) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT).

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $59.14 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verastem, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 38.5% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verastem with a $3.00 average price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.66, close to its 52-week low of $27.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 40.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $57.14 average price target, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

