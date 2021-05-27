Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (MDT), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) and uniQure (QURE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Medtronic (MDT), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) and uniQure (QURE).

Medtronic (MDT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.15, close to its 52-week high of $132.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medtronic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $139.18, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 64.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Prestige Brand Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.89, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.75, an 113.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

