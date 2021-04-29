Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Masimo (MASI) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Masimo (MASI)

In a report issued on April 27, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Masimo, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 83.3% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $295.00 average price target, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics on April 26 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $5.88, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

