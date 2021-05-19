Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), OncoCyte (OCX) and Dexcom (DXCM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), OncoCyte (OCX) and Dexcom (DXCM).

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics on April 12 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Lyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, implying a 264.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report issued on April 19, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $9.00 average price target, an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

BTIG analyst Julian Emanuel maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom on April 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $330.11, close to its 52-week low of $305.63.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $463.60.

