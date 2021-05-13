Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL).

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Liquidia Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 38.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.33.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

