Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Iterum Therapeutics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83, close to its 52-week low of $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 33.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

