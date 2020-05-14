Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN).

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 54.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.38, which is a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on aTyr Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.00, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

