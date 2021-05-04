Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND).

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.