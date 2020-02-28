Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Forty Seven (FTSV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Forty Seven (FTSV).

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released yesterday, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Jounce Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Jounce Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $158.64 average price target, implying an 81.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Forty Seven (FTSV)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.79, close to its 52-week high of $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $51.22 average price target.

