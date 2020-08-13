Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: IVERIC bio (ISEE) and Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IVERIC bio (ISEE) and Galera Therapeutics (GRTX).

IVERIC bio (ISEE)

Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IVERIC bio today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Intercept Pharma.

IVERIC bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 179.6% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Galera Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.80, close to its 52-week low of $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

