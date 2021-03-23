Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.60.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Liquidia Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

