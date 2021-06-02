Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Itamar Medical (ITMR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Itamar Medical (ITMR).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.25, close to its 52-week low of $70.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.40, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $78.00 price target.

Itamar Medical (ITMR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itamar Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, representing a 58.3% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

