Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on October 13, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Prevail Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.60.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on October 12, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $203.07, close to its 52-week high of $213.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $194.00 average price target, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report issued on October 14, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.60, implying a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

