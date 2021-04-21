Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $865.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $891.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $877.10, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $925.00 price target.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.22, close to its 52-week low of $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $26.40 average price target.

