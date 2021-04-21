Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Abbott Labs (ABT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Abbott Labs (ABT).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $860.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $811.11, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $881.38, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is ranked #501 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.00, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

