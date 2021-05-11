Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Intersect ENT (XENT) and Sientra (SIEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intersect ENT (XENT) and Sientra (SIEN).

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intersect ENT with a $27.25 average price target.

Sientra (SIEN)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Sientra today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sientra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

