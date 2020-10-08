Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: InflaRx (IFRX), Alkermes (ALKS) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on InflaRx (IFRX), Alkermes (ALKS) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX).

InflaRx (IFRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White initiated coverage with a Buy rating on InflaRx today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 52.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Hold with an average price target of $10.13.

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $19.00 average price target, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $67.30 average price target, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

