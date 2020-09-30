Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB).

Incyte (INCY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Incyte today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.73.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 44.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80.

