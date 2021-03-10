Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Inari Medical (NARI) and Outset Medical (OM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inari Medical (NARI) and Outset Medical (OM).

Inari Medical (NARI)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Inari Medical, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 82.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inari Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.67.

Outset Medical (OM)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Outset Medical. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Outset Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

