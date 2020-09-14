Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Immunic (IMUX), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Immunic (IMUX), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Immunic (IMUX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $61.33 average price target.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, implying a 449.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.42, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

