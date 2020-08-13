Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), Varex Imaging (VREX) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), Varex Imaging (VREX) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.53.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 46.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, which is an 110.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Varex Imaging (VREX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia downgraded Varex Imaging to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00, close to its 52-week low of $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Varex Imaging has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67, implying an 86.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

