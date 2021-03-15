Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: I-MAB (IMAB), Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) and Trevena (TRVN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on I-MAB (IMAB), Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) and Trevena (TRVN).

I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on I-MAB and a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for I-MAB with a $75.25 average price target, a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $2.50 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iterum Therapeutics with a $2.25 average price target.

Trevena (TRVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell downgraded Trevena to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

