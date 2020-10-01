Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Hologic today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $11.21 average price target, which is a -13.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.75 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.