Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and LivaNova (LIVN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and LivaNova (LIVN).
Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.29.
According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.
LivaNova (LIVN)
Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on LivaNova today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.99, close to its 52-week high of $77.29.
According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.
Currently, the analyst consensus on LivaNova is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.00.
