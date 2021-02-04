Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH), Biogen (BIIB) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH), Biogen (BIIB) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

GW Pharma received a Hold rating and a $220.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.40, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Biogen (BIIB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $263.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $296.58, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $352.00 price target.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.62, close to its 52-week high of $37.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulse Biosciences with a $40.00 average price target.

