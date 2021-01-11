Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS).
GW Pharma (GWPH)
Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.56.
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.75.
According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OrthoPediatrics with a $56.00 average price target.
