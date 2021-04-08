Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Grifols SA (GRFS), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Carbios SA (OtherCOOSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Grifols SA (GRFS), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Carbios SA (COOSF).

Grifols SA (GRFS)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ubik is ranked #6821 out of 7431 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $28.09 average price target.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 43.3% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Galapagos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.17, which is a 123.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Carbios SA (COOSF)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.91.

Leudeville has an average return of 93.8% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1943 out of 7431 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

