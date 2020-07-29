Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Dexcom (DXCM) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Dexcom (DXCM) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $110.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $417.79, close to its 52-week high of $446.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $455.45, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $101.40 average price target, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on July 14, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRSP: