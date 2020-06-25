Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.35, close to its 52-week high of $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, representing a 42.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.