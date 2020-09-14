Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and BELLUS Health (BLU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and BELLUS Health (BLU).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.90, close to its 52-week low of $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.63 average price target, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.89, close to its 52-week high of $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Pandion Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.67.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.32, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.20, implying a 210.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.