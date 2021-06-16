Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Humana (HUM) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Humana (HUM) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $79.80 average price target.

Humana (HUM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Humana yesterday and set a price target of $479.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $424.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $488.58, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $97.85 average price target, implying a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

