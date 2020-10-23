Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.67, close to its 52-week low of $59.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.38, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.72, close to its 52-week low of $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals with a $35.00 average price target.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang reiterated a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $24.00 average price target, an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

