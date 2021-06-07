Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF).

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.32, close to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.25, a 205.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.28, close to its 52-week high of $69.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA with a $73.75 average price target.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Can-Fite BioPharma with a $5.00 average price target.

