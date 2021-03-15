Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: GenMark (GNMK) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GenMark (GNMK) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE).

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity downgraded GenMark to Hold, with a price target of $24.05. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.7% and a 79.8% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GenMark with a $24.05 average price target, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

