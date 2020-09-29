Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Genfit SA (GNFT) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genfit SA (GNFT) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE).

Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report issued on September 25, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.95.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics on September 24 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OncoSec Medical, Mesoblast, and Soligenix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $25.50 average price target.

