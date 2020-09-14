Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Gamida Cell (GMDA), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gamida Cell (GMDA), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT).

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Gamida Cell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals on September 10 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 31.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $65.08 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics on September 10 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 49.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.43.

