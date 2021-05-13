Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.24, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 39.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, a 560.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $6.00 average price target, which is a 252.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Corbus Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Viridian Therapeutics.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.26.

