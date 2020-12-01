Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.19, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $140.99 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on November 23, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR116.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $6.67 average price target.

